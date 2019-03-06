Kyambogo prints over 80,000 certificates for teachers

By Damali Mukhaye.

Kyambogo University has finalized printing over 80,000 certificates for the teachers who upgraded their studies at the university.

This followed the minister of higher education John Chrysostom Muyingo attacking the University for failing to produce certificate hence they could not be employed by government.

According to the vice chancellor of this university Prof Eli Katugunka, the university had failed to print certificates for primary and secondary teachers from the affiliated colleges because they were importing them,

He says that since the university has started printing their own certificates, they have already printed 80,000 certificates for those teachers.