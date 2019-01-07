Kyambogo lecturers fail to turn up

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Kyambogo lecturers have today not turned up to work as earlier promised due to government failure to effect its promise of enhancing their salaries

Earlier the chairperson Kyambogo university teaching staff Dr Grace Lubaale asked all staff to stay home until their money is cleared by the government.

We have spoken Dr Lubale this evening and said that the seat down strike has officially commenced until government effect its promises.

Meanwhile the university Vice Chancellor Prof. Elli Katunguka, said that he has mate these lecturers today and briefed them about government’s commitment to avail their money before the end of this week.