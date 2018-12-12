Kyambogo graduation kicks of today

By Damali Mukhaye.

The 14th graduation ceremony for the kyambogo university kicks off today with over 7,000 students slated to graduate from various disciplines.

According to the vice chancellor of the university Prof Eli Katunguka, out of the over 7600 students slated to graduate, over 4000 are male and over 3500 are females.

He says that just like last year, the students will be able to leave the university with their transcripts and certificate after their graduation which kicks off at 10am at the university’s main campus.

Students from the graduate school, school of management and faculty of special needs will graduate today, Students from faculty of arts and social sciences and vocational students will graduate on Thursday while faculty of education science and engineering will graduate on Friday respectively.