Kyambogo graduation ends today

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Kyambogo University is slated to graduate the last batch of students at the main campus in Nakawa division Kampala district.

The graduation which started on Wednesday ends today with students from faculty of education, science and engineering slated to graduate.

The vice chancellor of the university Prof Eli Katunguka says that the transcripts and certificates for students are ready and students can start picking them starting next week.

He however says that only those who have cleared their dues with the university are the only ones who will receive their papers.

The three days celebration has seen the university graduate over 8,000 students from various disciplines.

Related Stories…………

Kyambogoto graduate second batch of students today

Kyambogo graduation kicks of today