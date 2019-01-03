Kyambogo finalises strategies to lay off workers

By Damali Mukhaye.

Kyambogo University has finalised strategies to lay off some workers who were affected after the university implemented the out sourcing policy.

The university last year stopped providing food for government students on campus following the government directive instructing public universities to give 4,000 shillings to each student per day for meals.

Speaking to KFM, the vice chancellor of Kyambogo University Eli Katugunka says that they are going to lay off some workers this year staring 2019,who were affected and are not going to be retained by the university.

He also says that the university plans to intensify the campaign of mobilizing resources for the university, and also open new centers they started in Bushenyi and Soroti during this year 2019.