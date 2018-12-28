Kyagulanyi respond to critics

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The Kyadondo East Member of parliament Robert Kyagulanyi known to many as Bobi Wine has hit back at those blaming him for using music to shape his political career.

This comes at a time when police just blocked his Boxing Day concert that was supposed to be held at one love Beach in Busabala.

Bobi Wine however attacks the Ruling NRM whom he accuses of using music and musicians like the Tubonga Nawe artists in the 2016 general election.

He adds that he is using music to awaken the people to stand up for their rights.

Police has continued to block his music concerts for failure to follow the set rules and regulations.