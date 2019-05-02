Kyagulanyi granted bail, cases adjourned to 23rd may 2019

By Ruth Anderah.

Kyadondo East member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu has been released on bail by Buganda Road court.

He has been ordered to pay a cash bail of 10 million shillings and each of his sureties ordered to execute a non court bond of 10 million shillings.

Court also barred Bobi Wine from holding unlawful demonstrations that would lead to cancellation of his bail and case fixed for hearing on May 23rd of this year.

Earlier State had asked Buganda road Court grade one magistrate Esther Nahirya not to grant bail Bobi Wine saying sureties were not substantial.

Bobi Wine charged with offence of disobedience of statutory duty for allegedly held a public meeting at City Square on July 11th 2018 without giving notice to any authorized officer who would ensure that all participants of his meeting are unarmed and peaceful.

Prosecution contends that the actions of Bobi Wine were contrary to sections 5 and 10 of the public Order Management Act of 2013.

He allegedly held the unlawful meeting as he was opposing the then newly introduced OTT tax.