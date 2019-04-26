Kyagulanyi calls for patriotism

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has asked the people of Bugiri to love their country.

The MP after escaping police house arrest, addressed mourners in Bugiri this afternoon at the burial of former Bugiri district chairperson Siraje Lyavaala.

Bobi Wine alongside the area MP Asuman Basalirwa has asked them to know that Uganda is bigger than any of them, and work towards causing change for a better Uganda.

He has described the late Lyavaala as a patriotic person, and good friend much as he was a member of NRM.