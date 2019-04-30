Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi charged and remanded

By Ruth Anderah.

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine has been remanded to Luzira prison for allegedly disobedience of statutory duty by Buganda Road court .

Grade one magsirates Esther Nahilya has ordered that Bobi Wine goes on remand fir a short while till 2nd /May 2019 as his lawyers organise his sureties .

This is after his lawyer AsumanBasalirwa reported to court that Bobi Wine’s surities had been booked from accessing court premises and one of them Hon Francis Zaake had been taken to Nagalama police station in Mukono.

Bobi Wine arrived at Buganda Road court at 3.45pm and was whisked straight away before Grade one magistrate Esther Nahilya where he found his lawyers led by Asuman Basalirwa and other people already waiting .

However court could not entertain his bail application as the magistrate ordered that he goes on remand for a short while for his defence team to organise his sureties .

According to the amended charge sheet tendered before court , Bobi Wine has faced charges he allegedly committed on 11th/July 2018 at City square with in Kampala city where he is said to have Held a public meeting without giving notice to any authorized officer or police who would ensure that all participants of his meeting are unarmed and peaceful .

Prosecution contends that the actions of Bobi Wine were contrary to sections 5 and 10 of the public Order Management Act of 2013.

Bobi Wine has pleaded not guilty to the charge which is already under trial since the other 4 suspects ; David Lule, Julius Katongole, Edward Sebuufu and Fred Nyanzi Sentamu were charged last year. .

The 5 suspects allegedly held the unlawful meeting as they were opposing the then newly introduced OTT tax .

Inside court, the magistrate has stood over Bobi wine’s case for 45 minutes while she asked that the head of the court’s security, defence Lawyers and his sureties.

However before accepting to go on remand, Bobi Wine told the magistrate that he is neither corrupt nor a murderer but he is being remanded over fighting for people’s rights