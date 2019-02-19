Kyabazinga Nadiope in India for cultural exchange programs

By Sam Ssebuliba.

Busoga’s reigning monarch, His Majesty William Gabula Nadiope, IV is currently in India for cultural exchange programs.

According to information from the King’s office, Kyabazinga will visit several States in the Asian country.

Kyabazinga has been accompanied by the Deputy High Commissioner of Uganda in India, His Excellency Mohamed Baswari Kezaala among others.

On his part, Amb.Kezaala revealed that the King’s visit is very timely as India is famous for their cultural endowment globally with Yoga being their most cherished treasure.