Koboko RDC and five others perish in Mpigi Accident

By Ritah Kemigisa.

An accident along the Kampala Masaka road has left six people dead including the Koboko RDC Isaac Kawooya.

The acting traffic police spokesperson for Katonga region Joseph Musana says the accident involving a Premio car Reg No. UAZ 471D and a trailer Reg No. TZ. C881 DNG happened at Mpambire Swamp a few kilometers from Mpigi town.

Musana says the six were all occupants of the Premio vehicle while the driver of the trailer survived and is currently on the run.

Among the deceased is a 66 year old Female Rwandan Mukakamali Anaspasie, 25 year old Christine Arihizira, 54 year old Abudallah Muwonge, 55 year old Ssemanda Mansoor and a yet to be identified five year old girl.

Musana meanwhile says the accident could have been caused by the slippery road due to the early morning rain but says investigations have commenced.