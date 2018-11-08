KMP police to clean up Kampala ahead of the Christmas festivities

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Police in Kampala metropolitan has vowed to clean Kampala ahead Christmas festivities.

This comes at the time when police has just apprehended over 146 people yesterday in an operation that covered all seven police division in Kampala alone.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander Moses Kafeero these pre-Christmas operations are systematically geared towards controlling key black spots around the city that are often used in harboring criminals and their activities.

He said that throughout these remaining period towards Christmas Season, police shall be carrying out a series of high-profile days of action aimed at disrupting criminal activities.

In this operation 38 were released following a screening exercise by the local leaders.