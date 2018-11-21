KIU speaks out on unaccredited courses

By Damali Mukhaye.

The vice chancellor of Kampala international university Dr. Mouhammad Mpeza Mihingo has dismissed reports of the national council for higher education saying that they are teaching courses which are not accredited.

Speaking to kfm, Mpeza Mihingo says that there been confusion between re-accreditation and accreditation asserting that their courses were accredited but just expired after five years.

He says that all programs are re-accredited after five years after the university reviewing their relevancy.

He says that the university is in the process of reviewing those courses that expired and will present them to national council for accreditation.