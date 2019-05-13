Kitatta verdict expected today

By Ruth Anderah.
The General Court Martial sitting at Makindye is today expected to give a verdict of bodaboda 2010 patron AbdallahKitatta and 8 co-accused persons.
The judgement is to be delivered by the Court’s seven members, chaired by Lt.Gen Andrew Gutti.
Kitata and 9 others are charged with unlawful possession of firearms, ammunitions and Military gear.
Prosecution states that Kitatta was arrested with a golden pistol and an SMG riffle in a Hotel room at Vine Tea in Wakaliga.
