Kitatta transferred from military Barracks to Luzira

By Ruth Anderah.

The General Court Martial sitting at Makindye has transferred back to Luzira prison boda boda 2010 patron Abdullah Kitatta after 13 months on remand at Makindye police barracks.

The order to Transfer Kitatta to a civilian prison comes after a request from the army’s prosecutor Captain Samuel Masereka after he informed court that it’s now safe to remand Kitatta to a civilian prison given the fact that his case is now coming to an end and it no longer poses a threat to his life .

Captain Masereka added that security at Luzira prison has since been tightened and Kitatta will be safe in there .

However his lawyer Shaban Sanywa put up a spirited resistance against the transfer of his client to a remand center in which prosecution knows that security is not guaranteed yet there are rumors that he was going to be poisoned from the barracks.

Kitatta and nine other people are facing charges of unlawful possession of firearms, ammunitions and Military gears which prosecution says they are a monopoly of only defence forces.

Kitatta now joins his nine co-suspects at Luzira prison after the court’s chairman Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti concurred with the prosecution that his security is now guaranteed.

