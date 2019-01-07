Kitatta denies being a member of Bodaboda 2010

By Ruth Anderah.

Jailed Boda -Boda 2010 leader Abudallah Kitata has denied ever holding a gun, live bullets and possessing any military uniforms in the 40 years he has lived sofa.

This was at the start of his defense against charges of unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition and Military attires before the General Court Martial at Makindye.

Prosecution led by Maj. Rapheal Mugisha brought evidence from 4 witnesses stating that a golden pistol loaded with live bullets was recovered on Kitatta during his arrest in Wakaliga.

Kitatta who claims to have seen and heard about the golden pistol during its display at the trial in the Court Martial has instead attributed the origin of the said pistol and an SMG riffle to his body guard SowaliNgobi whom he says should be questioned to o explain how the guns and ammunition found their way in hiscar.

Kitatta also denied before court being a leader or member of Boda -boda 2010 group clarifying that he is only in –charge of 2 offices; one being that of the NRM chairman of Lubaga division and another of National Union of Drivers and cyclists and Allied workers Association (NUDICAWA).

Kitata’s defence trial resumes on January 21st 2019