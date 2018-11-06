Kitatta denied bail by the General Court Martial

By Ruth Anderah.

The General Court Martial has dismissed a second bail application filed by jailed Boda-Boda 2010 patron Abdullah Kitatta.

The seven members chaired by Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti has unanimously ruled that Kitatta being the NRM chairman of Lubaga division and a leader of Uganda Drivers and cyclists association, he is most likely to interfere with witnesses.

The court has also ruled that Kitatta has led no proof to the effect that his alleged grave illness cannot be managed/ treated on remand by doctors at Makindye police Military barracks .

kitatta was arrested on January 20th 2018 by officials from CMI on charges of unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition and Military gear.

since then his attempts to be freed on bail have proved futile as the Army court keeps on rejecting his pleas for bail.

in his dismissed bail applications, Kitatta says his health is in jeopardy because Doctors at Luzira prison where he was first remanded advised him to investigate and urgently carry out special medical tests for a grave -illness, something he says he has not yet done for the last ten months.

This court has found his sureties to be substantial but due to the grave nature of his offenses that attract a maximum penalty of death, he has been denied bail.

He has therefore been remanded back at Makindye Millitary police Barracks until the November 13th for further hearing of his case.

This has angered his family and friends who had come to welcome him back from prison and vowed not to set foot at court again.