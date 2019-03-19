Kitatta co-accused was not given a gun by police

By Ruth Anderah.

Senior superintendent of Police Nixon Agasirwe has denied ordering the issuance of an AK 47 machine gun to a one Sowali Ngobi who was arrested alongside boda boda 2010 patron Abdullah Kitatta.

Agasirwe who has been a defence witness has shocked court when he repeatedly emphasized it that as he was still the commandant of Special operations in Uganda Police he only ordered for the issuance of a Star Pistol to Ngobi Sowali but didn’t do anything beyond that as Ngobi had told court earlier.

During cross examination by the state prosecutor Lt col Raphael Mugisha Agasirwe said that he didn’t put in writing his order to the armory man who issued out the said pistol.

However this morning Agasirwe accepted giving Karata guards and guns on orders of General Kale Kayihura the IGP by then, although he couldn’t prove it to court by any written proof since he claims that it was through a verbal communication.

Now the matter has been adjourned to March 25th when more defense witnesses who include Old Kampala Police Armory man, Vinetea Hotel manager and Allan Matsiko who was a second guard to Kitatta.

Kitata and 9 others are facing six counts of unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of military stores and failure to protect war materials allegedly committed in January 2018.

The offences attracts a maximum sentence of death upon conviction.

Related Stories……….

Kitatta denies being a member of Bodaboda 2010