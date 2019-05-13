Kitatta and his body guard convicted

By Ruth Anderah.

The boda boda 2010 patron Abdallah kitatta has been convicted of being in unlawful possession of firearms.

This is after the general Court Martial chaired by Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti peruzed prosecution evidence which convinced him that Kitatta was indeed found in possession of firearms.

kitatta was meanwhile acquitted of charges of being in possession of military uniforms and caps.

It was proved that Kitatta was arrested with a golden pistol and an SMG riffle at Vine Tea Hotel in Wakaliga.

Kitatta’s body guard Detective Constable Sowali Ngobi have also been found guilty of being in unlawful possession of firearms (SMG riffle) but acquitted on charges of unlawful possession of pistol which was given to him by Uganda police in discharge of his duties.

Meanwhile Kitata’s driver Ibrahim Sekajja and eight others have been acquitted.

