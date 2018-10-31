Kirumira murder case adjourned to November

By Ruth Anderah.

The case in which a one Abubaker Kalungi is accused of killing ASP Muhammad Kirumira and Resty Nalinya Mbabazi has been pushed to November by Wakiso court Chief magistrate Esther Nakadama.

This is after state prosecutor Amelia Kamusha informed court that investigations into the matter are still on-going.

Prosecution’s communication prompted the magistrate to adjourn the matter until November 14th of this year to enable police complete its inquiries.

47 year old Abubaker Kalungi a carpenter and a resident of Mulimira zone Kibutika Ndejje -Makindye Sabagabo was this morning produced before court by prison’s Authorities to know the stage of investigations in the case but only to be informed that police investigations were still on.

Prosecution states that on September 8th 2018 at about 8pm in Bulega ;Kalungi with others still at large used a gun to murder ASP Kirumira and Nalinya who were in a Saloon car.

