Kirumira granted bail

The former police commander for Buyende district Muhammad Kirumira has been granted bail this afternoon, following various attempts to have him released.

The release of Kirumira enabled by assistant commissioner of police Sam Omara who has accepted to stand as his surety.

Earlier Kirumira’s releases was constrained by strict conditions put by the disciplinary court including getting an officer on a rank higher than him to stand as his surety as well as reporting on daily basis to professional standards unit.

He has been asked to report back to the same court on 26th this month.

Kirumira has been grappling with cases including extortion of money as well as torturing suspects.