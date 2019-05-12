King Oyo launches campaign to save R.Mpanga

By Ritah Kemigisa

The Omukama of Tooro Oyo Nyimba Iguru IV has rallied his subjects to support efforts to save River Mpanga in Kabarole district.

River Mpanga which runs through three districts of Kabarole, Kyenjojo and Kamwenge flows from Rwenzori Mountain to Lake George.

The river which is the longest in the area has been drying up due to increased human activity like construction of permanent houses and car washing bays on its banks and sand mining among others.

While Launching the campaign dubbed “Save River Mpanga” on Saturday the King expressed fear that the river is being eaten away due human activities.

He said now is the time that everyone in kingdom wakes up to save the River.

The Campaign as one of the Kingdom’s environment conservation strategy.

The king recently launched a 10M tree planting campaign aimed at combating drought that has been affecting the kingdom following massive destruction of wetlands and trees.