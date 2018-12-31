King Oyo calls for peaceful New Year celebrations

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The King of Tooro Kingdom His Royal Majesty Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV has called for peaceful and responsible celebrations as people usher in the New Year.

He made the appeal while meeting Muslims at the kabarole Main Mosque.

He said responsible celebrations will help to avoid crime and other evil acts.

He meanwhile commended the Muslim community for maintaining good morals through dressing properly and helping the needy in society.

On Behalf of the Uganda Muslim Supreme council Sheikh Bashir Kayondo, he thanked the king for always engaging with his servants and wished him a new year.