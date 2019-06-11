King Mumbere’s mother is dead

BY MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU.

KAMPALA. Rwenzururu Kingdom Queen Mother Christine Mukirania has passed on aged 85, the royal family has confirmed.

“Yes, she (Queen Mother) has died after several months of pain,” Mr Moses Kibanzanga her grandson said.

He said the Queen Mother died this morning at Kilembe Mines hospital where she had been admitted a few weeks ago.

It is not yet clear what the cause of death was although she had a diabetic condition that led to the amputation of one of her legs in March this year.

The first trouble was a wound caused by poorly cut nail, which failed to heal.

The deceased is mother to King Charles Wesley Mumbere and State Minister for Agriculture, Mr Christopher Kibanzanga.

The grandson said, family and relatives within and around Kampala are gathering at Minister Kibanzanga’s home in Kyebando a suburb of Kampala for burial arrangements.

King Mumbere’s residence in Muyenga is a restricted place and it is not clear whether he will be allowed by Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) to mourn his mother. Due to stringent bail terms, King Mumbere is not allowed to visit his Kingdom.