Kigezi leaders speak out on sanctions against Kayihura

By Robert Muhereza & Rajab Mukombozi

Some leaders in Kisoro have appealed to the government to defend former Inspector General of Police Gen. Kale Kayihura against allegations of corruption and abuse of human rights leveled against him by US Treasury Department that has also imposed travel sanctions on him.

Led by the LC5 Chairman Abel Bizimana, they say what Gen. Kayihura did while serving as IGP was good for the ruling government and that is why he was always praised as a good cadre besides being promoted from one rank to another.

He asks government to write to the US government defending Kayihura on grounds that he was serving its interests in keeping law and order in the country.

While the Chairman of Kick Corruption Out of Uganda, an Non-Governmental Organisation, Fr. Gaetano Batanyenda says it is sad that the NRM government has not come up to defend former IGP at a time the international community is labeling him a criminal.

“The government of Uganda should be responsible for all the actions of Kale Kayihura at the time he served as the Inspector General of Police. I sympathize with the people of Kisoro whose son is not being protected by the government he served diligently as nobody accused him of any wrong doing in line with torture of suspects, ” Fr Batanyenda said.

On September 16, the state owned newspaper quoted Deputy Attorney General Rukutana Mwesigwa saying government would not take a position on the matter because the US is a sovereign country which is at liberty to slap sanctions against anyone it deems fit.