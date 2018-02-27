Kidnapped Suzan Magara’s body found dumped

By Andrew Bagala.

Police have recovered the body of Susan Magara who was kidnapped by unknown people on her way home in Lungujja, Lubaga Division early this month. The 28-year-old Magara worked as an administrator at a family business owned by her dad, John Magara.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Mr Luke Owoyesigire has confirmed the death of Magara adding that her body was found on the Southern Bypass.

“It is true she is dead. Investigators are still at the scene. We shall give you details soon,” Mr Owoyesigire said. In an interview last week, Rebecca Nantogo, who is a friend and workmate of Susan Magara, told Daily Monitor that the family had given up on security agencies and asked God’s grace to prevail over their missing daughter.