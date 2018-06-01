Kibuuka to hold parallel martyrs celebrations

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The self-excommunicated Priest and Bishop of the Evangelical Orthodox church Jacinto Kibuuka has revealed that he is told parallel Martyrs day celebrations come 3rd June.

According to Kibuuka these celebrations will take place at at hisMamre International Prayer Centre, Namugongo.

He told journalists in Kampala that on the eve of the main celebrations, overnight prayers shall be held.

Bishop Kibuuka who broke away from the Catholic Church has since created his prayer center and also hosted parallel Martyrs day celebrations last year.