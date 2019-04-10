Kenzo rallies children to work harder

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Young children have been asked to work hard and believe in God if they are to have a successful future.

Meeting children at Makindye junior school ahead of Daily Monitors Rainbow Kids explosion, Eddy Kenzo challenged the children to first know what they want to be in future so that they can work harder towards achieving that dream.

He however says this can only be attained if they become disciplined and respect their parents and elders.

The Rainbow explosion will take place on Easter Monday at the new obligato.

Entrance is 10,000 for children and free for parents.

The event will see children walk away with lots of free goodies among them, kettles, blenders, toasters among others.