Kenyatta warns donors

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta has cautioned development partners against using foreign aid to support policies that could destabilize budding democracies.

In a speech delivered at the Royal Institute of International Affairs in London, Kenyatta said the developed world must be sensitive to the changing nature of governance to prevent their aid from eroding the stability of the countries they help.

According to the Daily Nation Kenyatta who is on a five-day visit to the UK, told the audience of how some countries, by giving development aid to poorer nations, had taken advantage of the political situation to further cause chaos.

He added that fighting terrorism, enhancing trade and channeling development funds to projects that can create jobs for the youth should be the definitive function of rich-poor relations in the modern world, he said.