Kenyatta- Odinga coalition take shape

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

Kenya’s opposition leader RailaOdinga has supported President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda meant to revamp the economy and vowed to rally his MPs behind it.

He also announced an end to the boycott of products of companies that Nasa claimed played a role in last year’s disputed elections.

The boycott, dubbed #Resist campaign, was launched I November last year after a protracted electoral crisis that saw Kenya become the first African country, and the fourth in the world, to have its presidential election results annulled.

But speaking during Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Park yesterday, Odinga described his historic handshake with President Kenyatta as the first step towards that end of violent politics of the opposition.