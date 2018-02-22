Kenyatta calls for more investors in the EAC

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta has implored the whole community to embrace public–private partnership in financing health and infrastructure in this community.

Speaking during the ongoing EAC infrastructure and Health Summit, Kenyatta said that east Africa countries can’t handle all developments alone, but can attract investors.

He has however blamed the bureaucracy involved in handling these investors which he say is hindrance to investors.

He has asked all leaders to jointly work on efforts to eliminate these bottlenecks to investment.