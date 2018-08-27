Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta to meet US President Donald Trump

By Ritah Kemigisa…………..

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta will meet US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office for 20 minutes before going into an expanded bilateral meeting in the Cabinet Room with their delegations.

The US is the largest source of tourists to Kenya and the country hopes direct flights from Nairobi to New York from October will boost arrivals.

Kenya is the 85th largest supplier of goods imported into the US and trade between the two countries is worth $1.5bn (£1.17bn) , according to America’s Department of Commerce.

Kenya also wants to secure financing for a new $4.5bn highway from the port city of Mombasa to the capital Nairobi.

Kenya is seen as a strategic partner to the US in the fight against terror in the East and Horn of Africa and both countries have troops in Somalia.

Strengthening security cooperation will be on the agenda when the two leaders meet in Washington DC.

President Kenyatta will also meet UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday in Nairobi after she visits South Africa and Nigeria.