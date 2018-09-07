Kenyans don’t want M7 as political head of the EAC

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Kenyans have vowed not to back a political federation of the East African region with Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni as the political head of this community.

According to the Executive director of the Kenya Human Rights commission George Kegoro Museveni is allegedly not a good example of a good leader because he no longer accepts advice from others.

Kegoro adds that the problems Museveni has caused to Uganda are enough and thus cannot allow him to spread them to the East African region.

He further alleges that the current developmets in Uganda including the torture of MPs and other civilians during the Arua by election set a bad precedent for the country and Museveni.

However on his recent visit in Uganda, the Deputy President of Kenya William Ruto endorsed the need the need for a political federation with Museveni as its head since he has stood the taste of time.