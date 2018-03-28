Kenyan Police most corrupt

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

In Kenya: Police has once again topped the list of most corrupt government departments in a survey by the Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission.

The study conducted in 2016 indicates that most bribes are paid at police stations , county health departments, chiefs’ offices, Office of the Registrar of Persons and county commissioners’ offices in that order.

The average bribe given out is now the equivalent of about UGX 250,000, an increase from the Shs 200,000 recorded in the previous year.

Meru County was also singled out because its officials are most notorious for demanding bribes.

Among government ministries, Interior and Coordination of National Government was identified as the most prone to graft.

This comes at the time when police in east Africa has consistently maintained its position as the most corrupt department including Uganda police department