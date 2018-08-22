Kenyan Editors condemn attack on journalists

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Kenya editors have joined the Ugandan media fraternity to condemn the abuse and attack on journalists in the recent.

A total of eight journalists were attacked, brutalized and their equipment destroyed as they covered the Arua municipality by-election campaigns and protests over the detention of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi wine.

In a statement, the editors from Kenya have labelled the attacks as a serious affront to the media freedom, freedom of expression and people’s right access to information.

They add that an attack on journalists is not only an attack on press freedom but also an attack on democracy and society and universal values relating to respect for human rights and dignity.