Kenyan airways launch first ever non-stop flight from Nairobi to New York

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Kenyan airways have today launched first ever non-stop flight from Nairobi to New York.

Kenya Airways becomes the first airline to offer a non-stop flight between East Africa and the United States of America.

According to Sebastian Mikosz the Kenya Airways Group Managing Director this is one of company’s strategy to attract corporate and high-end tourism traffic from the world to Kenya and Africa.

He said that airline will operate its state of the art Boeing 787 Dreamliner with a capacity of 234 passengers.