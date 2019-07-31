Kenya WANTS Al-Shabaab listed as a terrorist group

By Daily Nation.

Kenya plans to formally ask the United Nations to designate Somali militant group al-Shabaab as a terrorist group.

The move is aimed at ensuring more attention is focused on combating the extremists.

Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau said Kenya will submit a proposal to have the UN Security Council list the Shabaab as a terrorist organization under an expanded bid to end extremist groups in the world.

Under Resolution 1267 of 1999, or subsequent and related decisions, the UN Security Council targeted terror or militant groups like the Taliban, Al-Qaeda and ISIS and their leaders such as Osama bin Laden, sanctioning the groups and those associated with them.

Previous bids to have the Somalia-based Islamic insurgency listed was opposed by the US and the UK over fears Nairobi would want to be delisted as a participant in the Somalia-Eritrea sanctions regime.