Kenya VP Ruto to attend younger achievers’ awards

BY JOSEPH KATO.

Kenya Deputy President, William Ruto, will be the guest of honor at the 2018 edition of Young Achievers Awards this Saturday where he will deliver a keynote address.

In a press, statement AwelUwihanganye, the Co- Founder Young Achievers Award, says Ruto was chosen a chief guest because he is a key voice and strong proponent of youth empowerment.

Organised by Reach A Hand Uganda and sponsored by Jonnie Walker Wines, the ceremony will see 10 outstanding youth scoop awards in Innovations & ICT, social entrepreneurship, farming & agr0-processing, business, fashion, performing arts, sports personality, media & journalist and film and photography.

Daily Monitor’s sports journalist Daren Kyeyune is among the 45 youth shortlisted to scoop the awards.

He was named in the media & journalism category where he competes with Raymond Mujuni and Canary Mugume.