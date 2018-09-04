Kenya to face fuel shortage

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

In Kenya a crippling shortage of fuel is looming, after petroleum distributors went on strike yesterday to protest introduction of the 16 percent increment tax on the product.

As many as 200 tanker owners and resellers affiliated to the Kenya Independent Petroleum Distributors’ Association and Petroleum product drivers aggregated on Nairobi’s Nanyuki Road-the main source of the region’s fuel.

Members said they would be on strike until the new tax, which has seen petrol products go up by between Sh11 and Sh13 from Sh114.90 for Super Petrol and Sh103.90 for diesel is shelved.

Members barred tanker drivers contracted to transport product from Mombasa to the Nairobi depots, from accessing the depot.

Slow operations were also reported at the Kenya Pipeline Eldoret depot after some fuel distributors refused to have their tankers filled.

According to Joseph Karanja the chairman Kenya Independent Petroleum Distributors, Members will be on strike until this decision is reversed.