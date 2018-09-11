Kenya Rights commission condemns Uganda for sabotaging the works of opposition parties

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Kenyan Human Rights commission has condemned the government of Uganda for sabotaging the works of opposition parties in Uganda.

According to the commission’s executive director George Kegoro, such acts of intolerance by government and security agencies stifle efforts of having a united East African community.

Kegoro meanwhile says the current alleged torture among legislators and civilians in the just concluded Arua by election is criminal and violates the rights of Ugandans.

He adds that there is need for urgent change if the dream of an integrated community is to happen.