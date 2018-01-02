Kenya receives cargo train

By Ssebuliba Samuel:

The first standard gauge railway cargo train has finally arrived in the Kenyan capital Nairobi at the ultra-modern inland container depot.

The arrival of the cargo train is in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s promise to reduce the cost of doing business in the country.

This cargo train carries 104 containers, which is almost equivalent to the volume carried by trucks operating daily on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

According to the Kenya Ports Authority head of Inland Container Depots Symon Wahome, the new commercial cargo train will revolutionize the transportation of cargo in Kenya.

This standard gauge railway meant to connect East Africa countries including Kenya – Uganda and Rwanda.