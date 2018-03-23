Kenya recall antimalarial drug from market

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

In Kenya: ministry of health has recalled antimalarial drug that failed a laboratory quality test over safety concerns.

According to daily Nation, Dr Jacinta Wasike, the director inspection, surveillance and enforcement at the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, said that the Board has been advised against further importation of the drug.

She said thatit was declared substandard, quarantined and an order issued to withdraw it from pharmacy shelves in Kenya has been issued.

The drug samples that were purchased from a pharmacy outlet in Nairobi are manufactured by Chinese firm Zhejiang Holley Nanhu Pharmaceutical co.

This comes at the time when Uganda are still skeptical about use of Hepatis B Drugs that were said to be falsified from China.