Kenya passes draconian law

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

In Kenya: Publishing fake news or peddling pornography will attract hefty fines or lengthy jail terms, or both, under a potentially harsh law passed by the National Assembly.

Under the Computer and Cyber crimes Bill, which is set to be presented to the President for assent, publication of false, misleading or fictitious information will attract a maximum fine of 180m UGX a maximum jail term of two years or both, upon conviction.

MPs also expanded the offence to include publication of fictitious information that is likely to propagate war or incite violence.

In the proposed law, sending pornographic images will attract a fine of over 10m Ugandan shillings or 30 years in jail.

This comes at the time when activists in Uganda are up in arms against the computer misuse act which almost has same objective.