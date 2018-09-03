Kenya impound illegal sugar from Uganda

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Police in Busia town have seized 88 bags of contraband sugar with an estimated value of Sh1.5 million.

The illegal goods, which were packed in 50kg bags, are suspected to have been smuggled into Kenya from neighboring Uganda thorough the porous border.

Busia County Commander WambuaKatithi said 68 bags of the sweetener were found at a warehouse at Bulanda on the outskirts of Busia while 20 others were confiscated in Butula.

He said that they have also arrested one suspect in Bumala who was transporting 20 bags of sugar in a Probox to an unknown destination.

The seizure comes a day after President Kenyatta led destruction of contraband goods valued at Sh1.5 billion at the East African Portland Cement grounds, Athi River.