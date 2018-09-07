KCCA yet to implement the tobacco control act in the city center

By Damali mukhaye.

The Kampala capital city authority is yet to implement the tobacco control act in the city center.

The authority banned smoking in all the public places last month vowing to arrest whoever will be caught.

Speaking to kfm, the deputy spokesperson of the authority Robert Kalumba says that the authority has not yet started implementing the ban but they are soon going to start the operating of hurting for those who have persistently continued to smoke in parliament.

According to the Tobacco Act, a person is permitted to smoke 30 meters away from any public place.

