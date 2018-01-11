KCCA wait for letter from President to resume collecting taxes from taxis

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Kampala capital city authority waits for the official letter from the President Museveni to resume collecting taxes from the taxi industry.

President Museveni in July last year issued a directive stopping KCCA from collecting regular taxes from the taxi owners but rather do it annually.

According to the deputy executive director Samuel Sserukuma, they held a meeting with the president who instructed them to reduce the money they are charging the taxi owners within and outside the city.

He notes that they were instructed to reduce the taxes from shs 1.4 million shillings to 700,000 shillings to commentators operating the city.

He notes that they are therefore waiting for the official communication from the state house instructing on the agreed fees and where to pay it or else, they cannot resume collecting the taxes.