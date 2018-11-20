KCCA unveils traffic control center

By Damali Mukhaye.

Kampala Capital City Authority has revealed a pilot traffic control center for monitoring and managing traffic in the city.

While addressing journalists at her office at city hall.the outgoing KCCA executive director, Jennifer Musisi explains that the traffic control centre will also monitor radio communications on field activities by traffic wardens, ambulance, enforcement staff and security personnel.

Musisi says that the center is currently used to monitor traffic at the 12 city signalised junctions through surveillance cameras

The junctions are: Kabira 1, Kabira 2, Kira Road Police Station, Fairway, Bwaise, Junjju, Makerere Main Gate and Gaddafi Road among others.

The pilot traffic center, which is already operational, was funded by the World Bank under the second phase of the Kampala Institutional and Infrastructure Development Project (KIIDP-2) with the infrastructural support of ministry of ICT.