KCCA unveils 2019 plan to de-congest city

By Juliet Nalwooga

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has today unveiled a plan to decongest the city by upgrading the current rugged roads and constructing new ones.

Addressing journalists at City hall the acting KCCA executive director, Eng Andrew KitakaMubiru said that roads like Kulambiro ring road, Nakawa-Ntinda, Kabuusu – BunamwayaLweza Road and Lukuli road are their target projects in a bid to enhance efficient connectivity.

He adds that plans to recognize people who contributed free land worth 4.5billion shillings to facilitate the Kampala Institutional and Infrastructure development project (KIIDP 2).

The Project is a five year project worth US$183.7 Million seeking to improve urban mobility for inclusive economic growth and its implementation started in May 2015.

The project is co-funded by the World Bank and the Government of Uganda.