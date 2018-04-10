KCCA to unveil waste recycling initiative in May

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Kampala Capital City Authority is set to unveil a new waste recycling initiative next month that will Plastic no longer be treated as mere waste.

KCCA with funding from the World Bank amounting to $1 million USD constructed the plant as part of the Lake Victoria Environment Management Project (LVEMP).

Now according to a statement from the authority, the recycling plant is now in its final stages.

Upon its completion, the plant will see organic solid waste from markets and plastic waste from the general public turned into revenue-generating products.

It is expected to present numerous opportunities and create jobs for over 1500 people along the entire chain as well as improve environmental management.

The collection points will include Ndeeba, Namuwongo, Usafi Market, Kanyanyaand Nakawa.

High density plastic will cost UGX 600 per kilo while low density plastic will attract UGX 250 per kilo.