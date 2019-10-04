KCCA to release “idle & disorderly” vendors, hawkers in 2 weeks

By Prossy Kisakye

The acting Deputy Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Mr. Samuel Sserunkuma has disclosed that the authority is ready to implement the directive from the president ordering the release of all vendors and hawkers arrested earlier for being idle and disorderly.

This was during Thursday’s KCCA council sitting chaired by the city Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

Mr. Sserunkuma has assured councilors that within two weeks the authority will engage the judiciary to release all vendors and hawkers on remand and also see how to deal with those already serving their sentences.

Meanwhile Lukwago also directed that the suspects be given back all their property that the enforcement team confiscated during arrests.

